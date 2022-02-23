IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan’s visit to Multan, presided over an important meeting at RPO office, addressed Darbar at Police Lines

Lahore, February 23, 2022 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that protection of life and property of citizens, eradication of criminal elements and easy provision of services to citizens is the top priority of Punjab Police. In this regard, supervisory officers should improve crime control and service delivery accordingly.

IG Punjab said that steps should be taken on priority basis to provide relief to the poor and senior citizens and to prevent crimes against women. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that delay in registration of FIR is not tolerated, free registration of crime should be ensured in all cases.

IG Punjab said that concrete steps should be taken to prevent organized crime. He added that operations as well as investigation wing should also be paid special attention. IG Punjab said that special campaign should be launched on kite flying and aerial firing in collaboration with district administration, civil society and parents and strict legal action against violators should not be delayed.

IG Punjab said that a special campaign should be launched against drugs in collaboration with educational institutions and no negligence would be tolerated in arresting the court absconders and proclaimed offenders. IG Punjab said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted on prevention of gender based crimes against women and children and the accused of such crimes should be punished severely. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that officers should hold open court regularly under open door policy.

IG Punjab directed that the citizens should be treated with good manners, considering the job as a sacred obligation. He said that there was no compromise on corruption and corrupt elements had no place in the police force. IG Punjab said that the welfare of police personnel and families of martyrs is one of my top priorities therefore loans of up to Rs.1.5 million are being provided to low income police employees who don’t have personal homes with collaboration of Akhwuat Foundation. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that system of reward and punishment is being adopted, those who do good deeds will be praised and wrong doers will be punished.

IG Punjab directed that the personnel should play a positive role in improving the environment of the police stations and the problems of the citizens visiting the police stations should be resolved with full attention and dedication. He issued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at RPO Office Multan today and addressing the Police Darbar at Police Lines Multan.

IG Police Punjab was greeted by a well-armed contingent of police on his arrival at the RPO office. Additional IG Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan and RPO Javed Akbar Riaz received IG Punjab. An important meeting of South Punjab officers was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Additional IG South Punjab Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan.

During the meeting, the law and order situation in South Punjab was reviewed while RPO Javed Akbar Riaz gave a briefing. IG Punjab praises Multan police for timely recovery of children in kidnapping for ransom. Additional IG South Punjab Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that IT based policing is being promoted in the districts of South Punjab to curb street crime and night patrolling has been increased in all the districts.

IG Punjab was briefed on the progress in the investigation of the tragic incident that took place in Khanewal. AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat gave a detailed briefing on South Punjab Police Office. The meeting was also attended by CPO Multan Khurram Shehzad Haider, DPOs of Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal, SPU, CTD, Special Branch and Training School officers.

After the meeting, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali visited Police Lines Multan and offered Fateha at the memorial police martyrs. The Inspector General of Police met the families of the police martyrs and after listening to the problems of the families of the martyrs, gave orders for solution on the spot.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan addressed the police Darbar in which officers and officials of three ranges of south Punjab were present. IG Punjab while addressing the police personnel said citizens should be dealt with good manners and police personnel should consider their jobs as a sacred obligation. IG Punjab listened to the problems of officials and issued directions on the spot for redressal.

Additional IG south Punjab captain retired Zafar Iqbal Awan was also present with IG Punjab whereas RPO Javed Akbar Riaz and CPO Multan Khurram Shehzad Haider and DPOs of Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari were present at this occasion.

