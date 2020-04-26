IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir chaired a Video Link Crime meeting at Central Police Office

April 26, 2020

Lahore, April 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that this is a challenging month as our country and nation face crisis of corona pandemic and police are also performing duties of security for religious places and lockdown but despite all of this, protection of wealth and lives of people is the top priority of Punjab Police therefore, strict and speedy crackdown should be undertaken against criminals and anti social elements in all districts by utilizing all available resources and preferential based actions must be ensured against those involved in cases of dacoity, murder ,ransom along with other heinous crimes.

As Police effectively performed during Corona Crisis, we need to continue this practice as our routine. This is also an opportunity to win heart of public which will make much easier to control crimes because key to control is police and public cooperation. He further said that, for controlling of crimes and security of sensitive religious worship places, special patrolling squads of Police should be formed under smart patrolling plan whereas efficiency of patrolling of Dolphin and PERU teams should be further improved. He further said that in cases of child and women abuse, DPOs should themselves reach at the spot and also supervise the investigation of cases of dacoity, murder, ransom and other heinous crimes so that criminals may be put behind the bars.

IG Punjab acknowledged the performance of districts of Kasur, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Nankana and directed to further speed up actions against criminals and tighten the noose around their neck whereas IG Punjab directed to DPOs of Attock, Jehlum, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur to further improve their performance. He said that in order to stop motorcycle theft in Rawalpindi, decoy operation under special strategies should be continued on so that such actions of criminals could be reduced.

He said that in the wake of increase in crime rate in the last decade of Ramzan, comprehensive strategy and planning, actions should be taken and crackdown against such anti social elements should be speeded up and intelligence based operations should be conducted on their hideouts so that such professional criminals and enemies of wealth and lives of people may be put behind the bars speedily. He further said that during the Ramzan, RPOs and DPOs should themselves pay field visit for inspection of security arrangements of A category mosques, Imam barghas, worship places of minorities and other sensitive places and also brief the deputed officers and officials about best performance of their duties.

He further said that in failure upon arrest of dangerous proclaimed offenders, circle officers and SHOs should not be given field postings whereas departmental action should be taken against those officers who are involved in flawed investigation. He further said that search sweep combing and intelligence based operations should be speeded up in the vicinity of sensitive worship and public places whereas senior officers should themselves go into field for inspection of security duty of sensitive places on daily basis.

Likewise, stern legal actions should also taken against those involved in aerial firing, display of weapons, violation of loud speaker act, drugs peddlers especially big drugs baron so that lives and properties of people could be saved by maintaining supremacy of law and order. These views were expressed by him when he was directing to all RPOs and DPOs in video link crime meeting held at Central Police Office. During the meeting, RPOs and DPOs briefed IG Punjab in detail about crime graph and police actions in their respective districts.

During the meeting, situation of crimes including murder, dacoity, ransom, arrest of proclaimed offenders, non compliance of complaints submitted by the citizens and matters of Police services were discussed by IG Punjab whereas with respect to crackdown administrative matters, IG Punjab officers that for better output they should take best performance from their subordinates and also improve supremacy of law and public service delivery mechanisms.

He further said that, all officers should ensure their presence to public at any cost abiding by the office hours and the officers who delay relocation of complaints of the public shall not only be answerable but also face departmental inquiry and departmental action. He further directed that, all available resources should be utilized for security of the citizens in Ramzan ul Mubarak and all DPOs should personally monitor security arrangements of sensitive mosques, Imam Bargahs, along with important buildings and markets on daily basis.

He emphasized upon that checking of the citizens on entry and exit points of province and cities should be tightened up. In the session, Addl IG PHP captain retired Zafar Iqbal Awan, Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG welfare and finance Tariq Masood Yaseen, Addl IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani, MD PSCA Rao Sardar, Addl IG Investigation Fayaz Ahmad Dev, Addl IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, Addl IG Training Shahid Haneef, Addl IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal sheikh, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazeer along with other officers were present.

