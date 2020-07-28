IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir chaired RPOs DPOs crime meeting at Central Police Office

July 28, 2020

Lahore, July 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that on the event of eid ul Azha, RPOs DPOs under their own supervision should constitute security plan of all sensitive mosques, Imam bargahs and other Eid congregations in which Corona SOPs should be strictly followed despite security arrangements. He further said that before Eid prayers, full checking and clearance of all mosques, Imam bargahs and other eid congregations should be ensured at any cost whereas plain clothed commandos should be deployed necessarily on roof tops of A category mosques, Imam bargahs and in Eid congregations and besides additional squads for security of sensitive places, checking thorough walk through gates and metal detectors should be ensured and ban on collection of sacrificial hides without permission or by defunct organizations must be strictly implemented.

He further said that only those individuals should be placed under fourth schedule who comes under this category and if some person is wrongly placed under fourth schedule then responsible persons shall be accountable and answerable for this. He laid great emphasis on strict following and implementation of SOPs in cattle markets and said that police teams should play their active role for implementation of SOPs regarding prevention of Corona in cattle markets established in all districts and the police team which moves for duty of cattle market, they should keep close coordination with staff of health department, livestock department and municipal committee department so that if SOPs are not being implemented then police team should tell it to SHO.

After this SHO should immediately tell this to SP and DPO so that respective commissioner and Deputy Commissioner may be informed about this in time. He moreover said that there should be zero tolerance against violation of Loudspeaker act and upon this violation, besides registration of case, loudspeaker and sound system should also be confiscated. He further said that RPOs and DPOs should be very meticulous and careful whir sending statistics of crime meeting because any discrepancy in statists is not tolerable.

He also directed that RPOs should send details of arrested accused involved in dacoity, robbery, murder after checking jail data to central police office. IGP laid emphasis that there shall be no soft corner for investigation officers and also supervisory officers who commit delay in submitting DNA samples in the sexual abuse cases. He moreover said that emergency steps should be taken for immediate arrest of dangerous proclaimed offenders so that lives and wealth of people may be improved by taking such societal monstrous behind the bars.

IG Punjab further added, torture under custody or death, the responsible persons do not deserve any leniency because due to these black sheep, all force has to face the criticism, so senior command, should take Departmental and legal actions under zero tolerance against those who are responsible for death due to police torture. These views were expressed by him when he was directing to officers in a video link RPOs, DPOs conference held at central police office today. In the conference, issues of overall law and order situation across province, security of Eid ul Azha and Corona Lockdown alongwith other issues came under discussion whereas all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province took part in it through video link.

During the conference, all RPOs and DPOs gave briefing about the crime situation and police actions in their respective Ranges and Districts and told that police force is fully high alert for protection of wealth and lives of people and actions and operations are underway in accordance with devised instructions of central police office against anti social elements. With respect to security arrangements of Eid, IG Punjab was told during briefing that overall 47162 officers and officials shall perform security duties across the province for eid security.

Among them, there are 243 gazetted officers, 542 inspectors, 1640 sub inspectors, 3135 ASI, 2262 head constables and 28894 constables are included whereas 305 teams of quick response force shall also offer security duties whereas for eid security arrangements, 290 walk through gates, 12293 metal detectors and 3611 CCTV cameras shall be installed. IG Punjab while directing to officers told that search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be conducted on daily basis in all districts across the province and documents of citizens staying in hotels should be especially checked via ‘hotel eye’ soft ware.

He directed to enhance patrolling duration of dolphin, Peru and QRF on important roads whereas on highways by patrolling force and also steps should be taken under comprehensive strategy for uninterrupted flow of traffic on roads during eid holidays. He further said that workout ratio of cases should also improved besides efforts for crime control and modern technology should be benefitted for arresting accused involved in cases of murder, dacoity and kidnapping on ransom.

IGP reiterated that officers deserve Shabash who got cancelled the weapon licence of those accused who used these weapons in criminal activities and in this regard effective actions should be continued whereas actions should be visible against those individuals involved in metallic strings and kites preparation, selling and buying and usage.

IG Punjab directed to officers to strictly implement instructions of government with respect to corona lockdown at any cost so that precious lives of citizens may be saved by reducing or limiting the spread of this pandemic disease whereas crackdown against professional criminals should also taken during security and lockdown duties. Addl IG investigation Fayaz Ahmad Dev, Addl IG Establishment BA Nasir, Addl IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG headquarters Syed Khurram Ali, DIG IAB Imran Mehmud, DIG operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazeer, AIG operations Imran Kishwar and AIG Inquiries Umar Farooq Salmat with other officers were present in the conference.

