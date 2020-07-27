IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir took significant steps for saving precious lives of human due to kite flying

July 27, 2020

Lahore, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that it is the top priority of Punjab Police to provide safety to precious lives of the citizens by ensuring strict ban on manufacturing of kite and its metallic strings, it’s selling, buying and usage. In this regard, steps under comprehensive strategic are being taken with effective use of available resources so that no family of citizen could face the grief of his separation due to this dangerous game. He further said that police teams in all over the districts are regularly undertaking operations to eliminate kite flying and under zero tolerance policy, actions are being taken against law violators who are involved in kite and metallic string manufacturing, selling and buying and its use.

He further added that besides timely actions and steps by police, it is mandatory to tighten the rules by enhancing punishments and amount of fines for elimination of kite flying and with this respect, Punjab police has sent a letter to Addl Chief secretary (Home) bearing suggestions regarding amendments in rules for enhancing punishments and fines and for taking more steps.

In a letter sent to Addl chief secretary (Home) by IG Punjab, suggestions have been given and tightening the rules by increasing punishments and fines for saving of precious human lives by kite flying so that such law violators involved in dangerous game and business may be clinched by their necks. It has further been said in the letter that kite and string manufacturers should be awarded imprisonment form one year to five years with fine of amount 05 lac to 20 lacs or both punishments.

Likewise, for selling of kites and strings, there should be imprisonment of one year to five year whereas fine should be from 02 lac to 05 lacs or both punishments together whereas upon violation of law by kite flying, imprisonment should be from 03 months to one year and fine should be from 50 thousand to 01 lac or both punishment should be awarded.

It has been suggested in the letter that FIA cyber crime wing should be directed for taking actions against individuals involved in online business of kite flying through Facebook and websites whereas services of federal board of revenue and ministry of commerce should be sought for banning import of raw materials required for manufacturing of metallic string.

It has further been said in the letter that easy bail procedure given in already existing laws of kite flying along with low conviction rate in punishment and fine, absence of legal action for online selling and buying of kites and metallic strings have caused increase in kite flying by which despite strict actions by police, sad incidents are occurring. In the letter, details of actions undertaken by Lahore police in first six months of current year against kite flying has been shared that police actions of Lahore police against kite flying in current year has been increased to 03 percent as compared to previous year.

From 1st January to 30th June, 8721 FIRs have been registered against kite manufacturers, fliers and sellers. 47 FIRs have been registered on kite manufacturing, 297 FIRs upon selling and 8377 FIRs have been registered against fliers of kites whereas police among arrested 8812 law violators, recovered 95102 kites, 2647 strings, 7467 Goots, 62525 kite paper rims, 593 kite making sticks of bamboo, 37 gum boxes, 10 printing plates along with other material. Copy of letter issued by Central Police Office has also been sent to Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk

Related Posts