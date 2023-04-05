IG Punjab took a plausible step, directed to release the last payslip one month before retirement for the welfare of police employees

Lahore, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking priority measures for the welfare of the police force and in this regard, steps have been taken to facilitate the officers and personnel who retired from the department after completing their professional service. IG Punjab has directed to release the last payslip of the employees who have completed their professional service one month before the date of retirement.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that by this provisional pay slip, the pension papers of the retiring employees will also be prepared without delay and it will be possible to eliminate the procrastination in the payment of dues to the employees on retirement and the issuance of pension.

IG Punjab said that special care should be taken for the convenience of the officers and officials who are retiring from the department after completing their professional service. He instructed all the RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and Heads of Units to comply with the above instructions and said that the timely release of pension of retired employees should be ensured in all cases while at the same time all possible support should be provided to them in preparation of papers.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that if any police employee is facing any problem in this regard, he can contact me directly by calling 1787 Complaint Center. In case of negligence, strict accountability along with legal and departmental action will be ensured. On the direction of IG Punjab, AIG Admin and Security has sent a letter to all unit heads including RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province.

