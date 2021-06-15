IG Punjab took notice on harassment and illegal arrest of private restaurant employees in Lahore

Lahore, June 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Punjab Police is a disciplined force in which there is no place for officers and personnel to exceed authority or take law into their own hands. He took notice of the incident of harassment and illegal arrest of employees of a private restaurant in Lahore and also issued orders to suspend all officials involved in the incident, including SHO Defense C, for exceeding their authority.

The IG Punjab directed the CCPO Lahore to take strict departmental and legal action against the officers and personnel involved in the incident without any delay. He further said that the officers and personnel involved in illegal activities do not deserve any concession so no concession should be given in taking action against those responsible after the inquiry.

