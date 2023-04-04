IG Punjab took notice on the incident of killing of retired SP Farhat Abbas by firing in Millat Park, incident report has been sought from CCPO Lahore

Lahore, April 04, 2023 (PPI-OT):Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of retired SP Farhat Abbas in Millat Park area of Lahore and has asked CCPO Lahore for incident report. IG Punjab visited the residence of deceased retired SP Farhat Abbas in Millat Park. Dr Usman Anwar met the family of the deceased and inquired about the incident.

IG Punjab also inspected the scene of the incident and while taking a briefing from the officers regarding the incident, ordered to form a special team to arrest the accused. IG Punjab directed that all the available evidence including the footage of Safe City cameras should be carefully examined and the accused should be arrested and brought to book as soon as possible. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the accused will be punished.

