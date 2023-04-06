IG Punjab visited Shaheed Ahmed Mubeen Police lines Manawan, addressed the traffic wardens in Darbar

Lahore, April 06, 2023 (PPI-OT):Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Traffic Wardens serving on roads are the true face of Punjab Police who represent the police department in the field with their behaviour and professionalism. IG Punjab directed that all the wardens should fulfil their duties of serving and protecting citizens honestly and for the convenience of citizens, the process of issuing driving license should be simplified.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that for departmental promotion, there will be an A-list exam on April 15 and B-list exam on April 23, while traffic wardens and other traffic staff with the best performance will be given prizes of 75 lacs rupees this week. IG Punjab said that the App developed to unite the missing children with their parents will play a special role, this app will contain the data of addresses of the missing children and other useful evidences including the mother’s DNA sample.

IG Punjab said that in order to speed up the process of departmental promotions of wardens, the government has approved the summary of increasing the seats of senior wardens, with the approval of these new seats, the long-standing problem of departmental promotion of Lahore traffic police personnel will be solved. IG Punjab expressed these views while speaking at the traffic police Darbar on the occasion of his visit at Shaheed Ahmed Mubeen Police Lines.

IG Punjab while giving instructions to the Wardens and Assistant Wardens at Lahore Traffic Police Darbar said that all the Wardens should adopt good and courteous behaviour and serve humanity as their motto and ensure compliance of laws by the citizens.

IG Punjab said that the best facilities should be provided to the citizens coming to the driving license center so that maximum people can get the license easily. IG Punjab met the children of traffic police martyrs and instructed the officers to continue taking measures for their best welfare. IG Punjab gave cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the best performance wardens at Darbar.

IG Punjab also met the citizens who came to Manawan center to get their driving license and inquired about the facilities available to them. DIG SPU, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, and CTO Lahore Captain (Rtd) Mustansar Firoz and other officers were also present on the occasion.

