IGP directs police officers to ensure presence after 12 pm in jurisdictions 

Islamabad, December 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has directed the senior police officers to ensure presence in their jurisdictions after 12pm for effective patrolling and reduce crime in the city. The DIG (operations), SSPs, SDPOs, Zonal SPs and SHOs would remain present in the respective areas from 12pm to 5am morning to supervise the teams, he said while chairing a crime meeting here at police lines headquarters, the other day.

He said he would pay visit in person to check the presence of senior officers at the spot and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard. The meeting was attended by DIG Operations, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and ‘Moharars’ and front desk staff of police stations.

IG Islamabad asked all the participants to evolve a comprehensive policy with special focus to criminal elements and crime pockets. He instructed the police station staff to ensure FIRs registration in time, adding that the front desk staff was bound to register the case of lost persons in five minutes, In case of delay the concerned officials would be responsible.

He said all those coming to police stations should be treated with respect and dignity. Police counter would be set up at the Polyclinic and PIMS Hospital to facilitate the personnel, he added. He said the Moharar strength would be divided into seven sections with weekly off for each personnel.

There would be at least three Jawans in the patrolling vehicle as well as on each picket during snap checking. All officers on duty must wear bulletproof jackets and helmets. He directed the officers to expedite crack down on criminal elements and mobilize the recovery of stolen goods, including the arrest of those involved in henious crimes. He further asked them to take measures to further improve public service delivery by providing speedy justice at the level of police stations. He asked the officers to ensure merit and reveal black sheeps to improve performance of the department.

