IGP listens to complaints of citizens, transgender community

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Tuesday directed all police officials to resolve the public complaints on priority and directed to take practical steps to set up ‘protection center’ for transgender community. During an ‘Open Court’ especially held on Tuesday with the purpose to listen issues of policemen and citizens, the IGP directed relevant police officials to resolve their issues and gave them time frame for the purpose.

Islamabad police chief said that it is our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority. He said that citizens at ‘Open Court’ should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues. He said that interaction with people also ensures accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

He said that positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone. The IGP hoped that interaction during ‘open kutcheries’ would help to promote friendly policing. Such interaction with citizens are aimed to promote community policing, resolve the issues of people at their door steps through merit and curb activities of anti-social elements, he added.

