IGP reviews security arrangements at Red Zone

Islamabad, March 24, 2021 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Wednesday visited the Red Zone to review the security arrangements. He examined all the checkpoints leading to the Red Zone and issued necessary directions.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir apprised the IGP over the checking procedure and other security measures. Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman directed the deployed staff to stay alert during duty hours as Red Zone was a sensitive area.

He asked the personnel to ensure foolproof security of important buildings, offices and embassies present at the area. All the officers and Jawans on duty must wear bulletproof jackets, helmets and surgical masks to avoid any untoward situation, he added. “No negligence will be tolerated in that regard,” the IGP strictly warned.

