IHC directs authorities not to arrest Suleman Shehbaz upon return

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz to surrender before it on December 13 and barred the authorities from arresting him till then. A petition was filed by Suleman Shehbaz through his lawyer Amjad Pervez seeking two-week protective bail in a money laundering case registered against him, as he decided to end his London exile.

The court also directed the authorities not to arrest Suleman Shehbaz at the airport. The plea was heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. During the hearing, Amjad Pervez, legal counsel for Suleman Shehbaz apprised the court that his client was abroad since October 2018 and all the cases were registered against him during his absence. The court, however, noted that it could not grant bail in the petitioner’s absence.

The counsel then requested the court to stop the authorities from arresting his client on his arrival from abroad. He said his client will reach Islamabad on December 11. He also shared with the court the air ticket of his client. Accepting the counsel’s request, the court directed Suleman Shehbaz to appear before it on December 13 and barred the authorities from arresting him on his arrival in the country.

Suleman Shehbaz had requested the court to grant him a protective bail so that he may be able to appear before the relevant forum upon his return to the country. Suleman Shehbaz had reached London from Pakistan ahead of the 2018 general elections when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) registered several cases against him.