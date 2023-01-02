IHC grants bail to Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati in the controversial tweets case filed against him in November 2022.

The bail has been granted against surety bonds of Rs200,000. The plea was heard by the IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq. Mr Swati has been behind bars since November 27. He was arrested for the second time for using abusive language against the top military brass, including former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa.