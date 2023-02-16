IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in murder plot case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is currently in jail on judicial remand, against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

During the hearing, the police investigating officer (IO) apprised the court that details of Sheikh Rashid’s statement had been obtained from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). The IO stated that, during investigation, Sheikh Rashid stated that he took the information of murder plot from Imran Khan.

However, when Sheikh Rashid was probed, they were unable to find any evidence from him of the alleged conspiracy of Asif Zardari’s plotting to kill Imran Khan. Sheikh Rashid had filed a bail application in the IHC in the case registered against him for levelling allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to kill former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, an additional sessions judge in Islamabad had rejected the post arrest bail plea of the AML chief.