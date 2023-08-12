IHC issues notices to parties on appeal against PTI chairman’s sentence

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued notices to the parties on the PTI chairman’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana case and his request for the suspension of the sentence.

The court sought the complete record of the Toshakhana case against PTI Chairman and directed the Registrar’s Office to fix the date of hearing of the PTI chairman’s appeal for the suspension of his sentence in the Toshakhana case at the earliest.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri issued the order.

According to the IHC order, PTI chairman's appeal is against the August 5 decision of the trial court. A trial was conducted against the PTI chairman on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The trial court sentenced the PTI chairman to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000.

The court ordered that notices be issued to the parties and records of the case be summoned.

It should be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has requested to suspend the sentence and release him on bail.

On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had sentenced the former prime minister to three years in prison in the case. Following the verdict, the ECP disqualified Imran from contesting general elections for five years.