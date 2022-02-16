IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Vawda’s plea against lifetime disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition filed by PTI leader Faisal Vawda against his electoral disqualification.

Vawda had filed the petition on Tuesday challenging his lifetime disqualification from being a member of the parliament by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing his dual nationality at the time of contesting the National Assembly election in the 2018 general elections. Vawda was disqualified last week by an ECP bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, for concealing his US citizenship.

The ECP had directed Vawda to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a member of the National Assembly and a minister, within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator. In his plea filed in the IHC through senior lawyer Wasim Sajjad, Vawda contended that the ECP had not jurisdiction to invoke Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and to disqualify him for lifetime as it was not a court of law.

In his plea, he cited various judgments to elucidate his contention that ECP had no jurisdiction to exercise the powers of a court of law. He said the ECP was only mandated to probe the matter of the affidavit. Vawda had won the National Assembly seat (NA-249) in the July 2018 general elections by narrowly defeating PML- N President Shehbaz Sharif. After two years of his election, a complaint was filed before the ECP against him stating that he had concealed his dual nationality while fling his nomination papers.