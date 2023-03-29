IHC seeks reply from interior ministry regarding GB police ban

ISLAMABAD: While hearing the plea against the interior ministry’s notification banning Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police from escorting the GB chief minister to other provinces, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned an additional interior secretary level officer for answer the following day, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition of the GB chief minister. The interior ministry’s notification had been challenged by the GB chief minister and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. Advocates – Mian Ali Ashfaq, Qadeer Janjua and Ahad Khokhar appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners. “The federal government should answer under which law the ban was imposed,” the IHC stated.

“The Ministry of Interior Affairs banned GB police personnel from escorting the GB chief minister to other provinces,” the petition had said. “Orders were issued regarding the security of the Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan,” it had added. “According to the notification, the province concerned will provide security wherever the GB governor and chief minister go,” it had stated.

“It is illegal to stop GB police from escorting the chief minister to other provinces. A notification based on discrimination cannot be issued. The interior ministry’s notification of March 24 should be declared null and void,” it had pleaded.