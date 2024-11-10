Jammu: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the occupation authorities have arrested five persons and charged them under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the detainees include Mohammad Abdullah Gujjar, a resident of Sigdi Bhata, Noor Din from Kakerwagan, Ghulam Nabi Choppan from Trungi (Dachhan), Mohammad Jaffer Sheikh from Nattas (Dool), and Mohammad Ramzan from Dangduroo (Dachhan).
The arrest orders and PSA detentions were issued by Kishtwar District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Shavan. An official spokesperson claimed that those arrested were involved in activities deemed anti-India and anti-social and that they had failed to desist from these actions. The spokesperson further alleged that there were concerns that the detainees might disrupt public order and pose a threat to state security. As soon as the warrants were issued, the police took the individuals into custody and carried out the detentions without delay, the spokesperson added.
The IIOJK authorities are arresting Kashmiris under various pretexts. Such actions are part of a broader strategy by the authorities to intimidate the local population and suppress dissent.
