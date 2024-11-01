Tariq Hameed Karra, president of the Congress chapter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has vehemently condemned the observance of October 31 as the so-called Union Territory Foundation Day, calling it instead a day of mourning and regret for the Kashmiri people.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the event, led by New Delhi-appointed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marks the anniversary of the establishment of the union territory under the so-called Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act of 2019, which followed the revocation of IIOJK’s special status. Notably, all politicians from the Kashmir Valley boycotted the event.
Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Karra stated, ‘How can anyone expect the people of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate when their state was taken from them arbitrarily, undemocratically, and unconstitutionally? Their rights were stripped away, and they were divided into two union territories. For us, this is not a day of celebration, but a day of mourning.’
In response to Lieutenant Governor Sinha’s remarks about the absence of those who chose not to attend the UT Foundation Day celebrations, Karra emphasized, ‘It is unacceptable to ignore the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Having taken away their rights, how can one expect their representatives to engage in this so-called celebration?’