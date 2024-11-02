Deputy Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Choudhary has said that the new government is dedicated to addressing the people’s needs and aspirations, including the demand for statehood.
According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a news conference in Jammu, Surinder Choudhary said that the government was committed to meeting the people’s expectations, addressing occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s economic issues, and advocating for the restoration of full statehood to IIOJK.
He acknowledged the challenges government is facing after winning the recent sham elections in IIOJK.
Choudhary also highlighted the National Conference’s commitment to reinstating the Darbar Move, saying, ‘It is essential for Jammu’s economic health rather than a mere tradition’.
He explained that the Darbar Move supports local hotels, transport services, and small businesses, offering a source of employment for many residents.