﻿IIOJK HC quashes illegal detention of Kashmiri booked under PSA

The High court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed the illegal detention under black law Public Safety Act (PSA) of a Kashmiri youth.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a bench of Justice Puneet Gupta quashed the order dated 28.06.2022 passed by District Magistrate Shopian under the draconian law against Sartaj Ahmad Naik of Shopian and directed the authorities to release him from custody.

The court underscored, “Apparently, the manner in which the grounds of detention have been formulated by the detaining authority does not make out any independent subjective satisfaction”.

Subsequently, the court held that the order of passed by the District Magistrate Shopian was not sustainable in the eyes of law. Accordingly, it quashed the same.