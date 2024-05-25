﻿IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention orders of three Kashmiris

The High Court in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed the illegal detention under black law Public Safety Act of three Kashmiris.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, Justice Puneet Gupta was hearing three separate petitions filed by Sartaj Ahmad Naik of Mantribugh, Shopian, Irfan Ahmad Kuttay of Chattipora, Shopian and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Lone of Khrew, Pulwama, challenging their detention order passed by District Magistrates of Shopian and Pulwama on various grounds.

The court said the detention orders of all the three detainees are not sustainable in the eyes of law as such quashed the same with the direction to authorities to release all the three from preventive custody.