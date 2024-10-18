A special division bench of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) High Court will hear a plea challenging the power vested in the lieutenant governor to nominate five members to the Legislative Assembly.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan agreed to constitute a special division bench on Monday to hear the public interest litigation (PIL) with regard to nomination of the five MLAs, petitioner Ravinder Sharma said.
On October 14, the Indian Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the concerned high court.
As Sharma’s counsel D K Khajuria moved the high court and sought early listing of the petition, Chief Justice Rabstan agreed to constitute a special bench for Monday to hear the matter.
Sharma, a former member of legislative council and senior vice president of Pradesh Congress Committee, was also present in the court.