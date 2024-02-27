IIOJK High Court quashes PSA detentions, grants bail to 5 Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR: The High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has nullified the detention orders under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against five innocent Kashmiri youth and has ordered their immediate release if not implicated in any other cases.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, a bench comprising Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul revoked the detention orders against Ghowhar Ahmad Buttt, Irshad Ahmad Butt, Nadeem Ayoub Itoo, and Arshid Ahmad Mir after they separately filed petitions.

The Court instructed the authorities to release all these detainees promptly, provided they are not required in any other legal matters. Furthermore, the High Court of the territory granted bail to Baseerat-Ul-Ain, who, along with Hidayat Ullah Malik and others, was indicted by the NIA Court on false charges.

In granting bail, Judges-Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta specified that Baseerat-ul-Ain would be granted bail upon the provision of personal and surety bonds amounting to Rs. one lakh each.