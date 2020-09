ISLAMABAD:In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ and K), the authorities have extended ban on 4G internet service till September 30.

According to reports quoting an order issued in this regard, the ban will remain in force in all districts of the territory except Ganderbal and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, Indian troops arrested five more Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operations in Kulgam and Ramban districts on Wednesday.