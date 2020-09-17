IIOJK: (Indian troops martyr four Kashmiris including woman in Srinagar)

Islamabad:In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ and K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiris including a 45-year-old woman in Srinagar city, on Thursday.

According to reports, the troops martyred the youth and the woman during a cordon and search operation in Batamaloo area of the city. The cordon and search operation was in progress in the area till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a protest strike tomorrow (Friday) against the martyrdom of Kashmiris including a youth in custody and a woman by Indian troops and police in Sopore and Srinagar areas.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the killing of innocent Kashmiris by the troops during cordon and search operations as heinous acts and demanded probe by an international investigation agency into these incidents.

He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs. The APHC spokesman also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.