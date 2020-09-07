IIOJK: (Kashmiris determined not to allow Modi to dilute IIOJK’s demography)

ISLAMABAD:In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ and K), in view of drastic measures taken by Modi led fascist Indian government to change the Muslim majority status of the territory, there is growing realization among the Kashmiri masses to do all what they can to stop New Delhi from carrying out this nefarious plan.

A survey report compiled by Kashmir Media Service noted that every native Kashmiri sees the new domicile law introduced as an attempt to upset the local population by settling Hindu outsiders in the occupied territory.

The distribution of the certificates among Hindu outsiders to outnumber local population is a reflection of Israeli settler colonial project, which poses a serious threat to the Muslim majority status of disputed Jammu and Kashmir.