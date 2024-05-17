﻿IIOJK people witnessing oppression, bloodshed for over 7 decades: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Kashmiri people continue to face deepening discrimination and injustice at the hands of the India’s Hindutva regime headed by Narendra Modi.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said, justice has been eluding the Kashmiris who are witnessing oppression and bloodshed for the last over seven decades.

The spokesman deplored that the global silence on the Kashmiris’ sufferings has only emboldened the Indian government to systematically increase its oppression in the occupied territory. He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has a legal and historical background and context and its solution as per internationally accepted norms of justice is the only way to end bloodshed and restore peace in the occupied territory.

Despite the systematic violation of their rights, Kashmiris remain steadfast in their resistance, refusing to surrender to Indian military might. For them, there is no option but to continue the struggle for their inherent rights and freedom.

The APHC spokesman maintained that dealing with the Kashmir issue militarily would fail to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people who remain steadfast in their resistance, refusing to surrender to Indian military might. He said that Indian brutal measures would only further worsen the already grim situation in the occupied territory.

The spokesman urged the international community to play its role by listening to the cries of Kashmiris as Hindutva regime is brazenly trampling their every right protected under the United Nations human charter. He underscored that supporting the oppressed Kashmiris was to support humanity.