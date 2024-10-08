Political parties of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir: (IIOJK), including NC, Congress, and PDP have largely opposed the BJP Installed LG’s decision to nominate five Assembly members.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, the National Conference (NC), Congress, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed concerns over nomination of five MLAs by LG and decided to move Indian Supreme Court on unconstitutional attempt bent upon to manipulate the electoral results.
The National Conference declared its intention to move the Indian Supreme Court if the LG proceeds with nominating the members. The Congress party also criticized the move, calling it unconstitutional, while the PDP also vowed to take the matter to the apex court.
The controversy centers on amendments made to the IIOJK Reorganization Act, 2019. Initially, the LG was authorized to nominate two members to the Legislative Assembly to represent women if they were under-represented. However, in a July 2023 amendment, the provision was expanded to allow for the nomination of three more members: two from the Kashmiri migrant community (including one woman) and one from the displaced persons from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).