Srinagar, June 16, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the leaders of regional parties are likely to travel to New Delhi soon to hold talks with the New Delhi government. Top political sources who are in know of the development informed Srinagar based news agency, KNS that communication lines have been drawn between New Delhi and J-K leadership.

“BJP leadership reached out to J-K leaders and enquired about their well-being at personnel level during Pandemic. The relationship has started warming up and GOI likely to call a meeting with J-K leadership regarding future course of action,” a top leader said. Sources added that talks were likely to revolve around the return of Statehood status to the Jammu and Kashmir and early Assembly elections.

The reports say that GOI is keen to conduct assembly elections in IIOJK early next year. Dr Farooq Abdullah recently after meeting his PAGD partners at the official residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar showed his readiness to engage with GOI “We have not closed any doors for talks. If invited, we may look into it,” he told reporters.

Speaking to KNS, a senior leader associated with PAGD said they discussed the prospects of engagement with New Delhi. Newly appointed spokesperson of PAGD, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said that the mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir have never been against dialogue process “if there will be any call from centre regarding dialogue, we will welcome it as we have been committed to dialogues,” he said.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

The post IIOJK: Regional party leaders to visit New Delhi appeared first on Official News Pakistan.