ilaan.com Lands in Bahrain for 2-Day Property Event

Lahore, December 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): The 2-day property event in Manama starts today from 14 December and will conclude on December 15, 2021. The previous event in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi was a massive success with thousands of footfalls in the opening days. The event is focused on offering the exclusive projects of ilaan Developers for overseas Pakistanis looking to invest in secure projects in Pakistan.

This 2-day event will allow overseas Pakistanis to explore different investment opportunities in Pakistan. Currently, ilaan.com is showcasing two projects in the property event. The projects include Balochistan Broadway Avenue, Gwadar, and Infinite View Resort and Villas in Murree. Investors looking to maximize their savings through real estate investment can book their properties right from Bahrain and stay updated with the progress through their dedicated property manager and our online platforms.

Currently, the participation in the event is registration-based only. In order to book your slot, you can reach out to our senior representatives on call. Simply dial +97338840228.

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

ilaan.com

26-A, J3 Block, Johar Town, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-300-2145226, +92-42-32532255

Email: info@ilaan.com

Website: https://www.ilaan.com/