Illegal construction of four-storied building in Gulbahar

June 30, 2020

Karachi:Illegal construction of a four-storied on a small plot in Waheedabad locality of Gulbahar has become a nightmare for residents of the neighborhood.

Citizens complain that this illegal structure is being erected on Plot number D-20, in E-100 area of Waheedabad Eidgah Maidan in Gulbahar number 2 near Eidgah Medical Center. They said substandard material is being used in construction of this illegal building.

They said corrupt building inspector of the area is patronizing the builder mafia that is erecting this structure. They said they have already sent applications to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), anti-encroachment cell of KMC, provincial ombudsman Sindh and other authorities to get stopped the construction of this illegal structure. They appealed to Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of this malpractice and save the neighborhood from another illegal structure.

