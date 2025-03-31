The Pakistani government has issued a critical two-day ultimatum for illegal foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card holders to exit the country by March 31. Authorities have stressed the importance of adhering to this deadline to avoid legal repercussions.
The government guaranteed humane treatment during the repatriation process and has made provisions for essential food and health facilities for those departing. Officials reiterated that foreign nationals wishing to remain must comply with the legal requirements for residency.
This announcement underscores the government’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws while ensuring the welfare of those affected by this mandate.