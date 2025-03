News Ticker: Gudu Barrage Canal Maintenance to Disrupt Water Supply Until May 1Poor Infrastructure Stifles Karachi’s Growth, Warns PDP chairmanPM Reaffirms Commitment to Eco-Friendly FutureIllegal Foreigners Face Expulsion: Two-Day Deadline LoomsPakistan’s Progress Stalled Without Imran: PTI LeaderPM Extends Eid Greetings to Egyptian PresidentSindh CM Orders Swift Completion of Key Karachi RoadsSindh CM Visits New Under-construction Indus HospitalPakistan Pledges Strong Support for Global Zero-Waste MovementOGDCL and PMDC Set to Announce Joint Venture to Tap Antimony Treasures in BalochistanContinental Air Dominates as Dry Weather Persists Across the CountryOngoing projects to generate 50MW power, gas, RDF: Karachi MayorCentral Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Convene for Eid Moon Sighting in IslamabadSindh governor Calls For Solidarity with PalestiniansPak Army Intensifies Border Surveillance to Counter Terror ThreatsMemon Hands Over Rs30 Million Cheque for Squash ChampionshipConstable Martyred, Two Injured in Anti-Dacoits OperationMohsin Naqvi Unveils Comprehensive Counter-Terrorism StrategyPPP Capable to Stop Cholistan Project, Tells CMPakistan’s Diplomatic Win at UNGA: Consensus Reached on Islamophobia ResolutionForeign Office Rebukes India’s Stance on Minority RightsKashmir Dispute Firmly on Global Agenda, Affirms APHCGovernment Rolls Out New Policy to Foster Interfaith HarmonySFA Mobilizes Teams to Enforce Eid Food Safety StandardsAntimony Ore Discoveredin Balochistan: SIFC’S Effective Strategy Opening Doors for InvestmentDRAP Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Trade with Nationwide RaidsFederal Interior Minister Praises Police for Thwarting Terrorist Attack in DI KhanKarachi Police Chief Meets with Families of MartyrsVisit of Additional IG Karachi for Eid Security ArrangementsPM Offers Solidarity After Earthquake Strikes Thailand and MyanmarEid Special Train Departs Quetta engagements in KPPM Commends Security Forces for Eliminating 11 TerroristsGovernor Tessori Hosts 26th Ittihad Ramzan Iftar With Citizens, Announces Relief MeasuresIran Calls for Global Unity on World Quds Day to Support PalestineTessori Seeks Judicial Intervention Over Rising Traffic Accidents in KarachiMatter of Purchasing Luxury Cars for Assistant Commissioners To Be Challenged in SCForeign Affairs Ministry extends condolences to late diplomat’s familyGovernment Pledges Support for Afghan Citizen RepatriationKarachi Crackdown on Overcharging by Intercity Bus OperatorsFatemi Urges Boost in US Investment in Pakistan’s Key SectorsTexas Assembly Recognizes Pakistan Day, Strengthening Cultural TiesJumma-tul-Wida Observed Nationwide with Religious ReverenceSindh Govt Launches 500 Non-Formal Education Centers for Out-of-School ChildrenDanish Expertise to Propel Pakistan’s Mining Sector with New Training ProgramKarachi’s Largest Eid Congregation to Be Held at Polo GroundSindh Chief Minister Announces 120-Day Pardon for Prisoners on EidCDA Board approves third-party audit of all CDA projects to ensure transparencyMan Fatally Shot in Jhal Magsi, Assailants Flee the ScenePCB Bids Farewell to Communications Director Sami Ul HasanDecision to merge NICVD and SICVD under the Sindh GovernmentExperts suggest urgent reforms in power sector with integrated energy planOfficials Tasked to Ensure Beautification of Key Karachi RoadsSindh CM Rejects Cholistan Canal, Urges PM To Convene CCI MeetingSukkur Barrage Right Bank Canals to Close for April MaintenanceReko Diq Investment Soars as OGDCL Approves $627m ExpansionState Bank Releases Latest Foreign Exchange Revaluation RatesTariq Fatemi Calls for Boost in US Investment in Pakistan’s Key SectorsPakistan Secures $2.3 Billion IMF Boost Following Staff AgreementsSIFC Boosts Fisheries Growth: Pakistan Joins WTO Fisheries DealSECP Unveils New Reforms to Bolster Corporate GovernanceAli Zafar to Ignite PSL 10 with Official Anthem PerformancePakistan Cricket Captain Salman Ali Agha Sets Sights on Asia Cup, World Cup VictoriesKey Change in New Zealand Squad: Latham Out, Bracewell to Lead Against Pakistan —-Pakistan Gears Up for ODI Series Against New Zealand with New AdditionsPM Shehbaz Launches PM’s Digital Youth HubStock Market Sees Mixed Performance as KSE30, KSE100 Edge Up SlightlyChairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condemns Quetta BlastRussian Humanitarian Aid Strengthens Ties with Pakistan