Illegal gateway exchange raided in Sargodha

July 21, 2020

Islamabad, July 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): In its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out a successful raid in Sargodha.

The raid was conducted at Chak no. 25 Shamali, Sargodha. During the raid, an illegal gateway exchange, 6 BVS devices, 3 laptops, and an internet device along with other equipment were recovered. One person was arrested.

The successful raids are testament to PTA’s continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA for containing grey traffic.

