Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi could not be indicted in the illegal recruitments case on Friday.
Duty Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta of the anti-corruption court, who presided over the hearing, learned that Parvez Elahi could not attend the proceedings due to illness.
His legal representatives submitted a request for his absence from the hearing, citing his health condition. A medical certificate was also presented, indicating that doctors had advised him complete rest due to a rib fracture and underlying cardiovascular issues.
Subsequently, the court, while granting Elahi’s request for exemption, postponed further proceedings until June 27. The court also announced that during the next hearing, charges would be pressed against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi along with other accused persons.