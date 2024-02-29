Illegal structures demolished in Sibi

SIBI: Illegal structures were demolished in a crackdown launched by the staff of Municipal Committee Sibi on Thursday against encroachment in Sibi city.

In compliance with the directives of Chairman, Municipal Committee, Sibi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Khajak, staff of Municipal Committee, Sibi under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer, Municipal Committee, Sibi, Asad Khan Chandio demolished two illegal structures at Allahabad Road and Sungeen Kala area of Sibi.

Moreover, canteen of Public Park, Chakar Road, Sibi, which had been encroached, was retrieved.