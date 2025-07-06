Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) in Sindh commemorated Imam Hussain?, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad ?.
Provincial President Syed Niaz Hussain Khaskheli, General Secretary Kanwar Arshad Ali Khan, and Information Secretary Muhammad Sadiq Sheikh lauded Imam Hussain?’s stand against oppression in the battle of Karbala.
They emphasized that Imam Hussain? did not bow down to tyranny, thus protecting Islam and thwarting Yazid’s intentions. They praised Imam Hussain? for distinguishing between right and wrong and ensuring the survival of the religion.
The officials paid tribute to the martyrs of Karbala and described Muharram as a symbol of sacrifice and a catalyst for change. They viewed it as an active struggle for truth.
They affirmed that the Muslim League (Q), under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, reflects the spirit and principles of Imam Hussain?.