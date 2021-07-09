IMC Vaccinates Workforce Against COVID-19

Karachi, July 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Indus Motor Company (IMC) in collaboration with the Government has initiated the COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for its workforce of 4,000 regular and contract employees. The vaccination process was completed over a period of four days. The Company’s Chief Executive, Ali Jamali shared that: “The Coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the country’s social fabric, bringing with it despair and misery. In order to return some normalcy to life, the Government’s pro-active effort to control the pandemic through mass vaccinations, free of cost, is commendable.”

He further added, “Maintaining a safe and healthy working environment for our people is at the core of Toyota’s CSR Policy. This vaccination drive at IMC is in line with Government directives for organizations to ensure that all employees are inoculated. We are very grateful to the Government of Pakistan and Government of Sindh for assisting us in this effort and thank the Almighty for keeping us and Pakistan safe. As responsible individuals, it is important that we get ourselves vaccinated and continue to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols both at work and home.”

IMC has been at the forefront, in battling the COVID-19 pandemic since its onset last year, helping with its community services and supporting hospitals’ around the country, like the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, SIUT, and Indus Hospital, etc.

