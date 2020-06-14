‘IMF budget’ recipe of disaster, say workers leaders

June 14, 2020

Karachi:Nasir Mansoor, secretary general of the National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan (NTUF) and Zahra Akbar Khan, general secretary of the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF), said in a joint statement that the ‘IMF’s anti-people economic agenda’ was imposed through the budget by the current government.

We can simply say that this is the IMF budget, on behalf of the IMF representatives and for the IMF. It is a recipe for imposing an unbearable burden on the economically oppressed people, which is completely rejected by the people of Pakistan, especially the working class, they said.

They said that in the budget of Rs. 71.37 trillion rupees, neither the salaries of the federal employees have been increased nor the pensions of retired employees. While the minimum wage for workers in federally administered industrial, financial and other enterprises has not been increased. The working class has been the hardest hit by Covid-19 crisis but there was no relief for this venerable section of society. Proposed anti-people federal budget is also guiding the provincial governments to ensure that they would also take anti-people measures in their budgets.

It is very unfortunate that in this budget, the amount of state subsidies has been reduced by 48% as compared to last year, which has been reduced from 350 billion to 209 billion. The development budget has also been slashed to Rs 650 billion, they said.

According to government figures, about 17.5 million workers may lose their jobs due to the Corona epidemic, but only 200 billion has been set aside for their financial support, which is a cruel joke with millions of working class families.

The labour representatives said that on the one hand, the government was saying that the budget was a tax-free, while on the other hand, it has set a target of collecting 6.57 trillion rupees in revenue for the new financial year, which was a clear indication that more money will be stolen from the pockets of the people and more burden of inflation will be shifted to the people.

The budget prepared by the IMF has not spared any sector of life, at a time when oil and liquefied natural gas prices have fallen around the world, the government should have to provide gas and electricity at subsidized or lower rates as to boost export and local production, unfortunately the government has drastically reduced the subsidy on energy from Rs 24 billion to Rs 10 billion. The result will be a complete collapse of the industrial sector, especially textiles and garments, they said.

The labor leaders said that the government had not restored the “zero rating” system for the five major export sectors, including textiles and garments, leather, sports goods, surgical and carpet weaving, had put further endangering workers’ employment and export industry. These anti-development measures will not only reduce the much-needed foreign exchange, but will also put millions out of work. This situation will lead to further economic, social and political turmoil.

They said that in a situation where the lives of millions of citizens are in grave danger due to Corona virus, the current budget has completely ignored the health sector. While it was imperative that the health sector be given the highest priority and huge sums of money be allocated for public health projects, the government has allocated only Rs 20 billion for the health sector while the government has spent on non-productive expenditure especially on defense which stand at 12.t trillion rupees, an increase of 12 % as compared to last financial year.

On the one hand, the government is shedding tears of grief over the loss of jobs and wages for day laborers, while on the other hand, it is proposing to privatize 43 national institutions and results in lay off millions of workers. This has been started in the form of forced dismissal of 9350 employees from Pakistan Steel Mills.

They further said that despite the announcement of deferral of foreign loans globally, it was unreasonable to set aside Rs 2.94 trillion in the new budget for repayment of these loans. The money could be used for public welfare projects, development, health care and unemployment benefits.

They demanded that the salaries of all public and private employees and pensions of retired employees should be increased in proportion to inflation, the amount allocated for development of health, education and public welfare should be equal to defense expenditure, social security for all citizens under universal social security scheme, foreign loans should be denied and this money should be spent on the development of the people.

The privatization process of public entities should be stopped immediately, the dismissed employees of all public and private institutions, including steel mills, should be reinstated, and the “zero rating” for the export sectors should be restored. State subsidies should be restored, sales tax on food items should be abolished and prices of medicines should be reduced by 50%.

Related Posts