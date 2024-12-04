The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is proceeding smoothly with no disruptions.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government remains fully committed to meeting all the conditionalities and ensuring the successful completion of the thirty-seven month program in close coordination with the IMF staff.
The Ministry said any speculation regarding “hiccups” in the program’s implementation is based on subjective interpretations and lacks credible evidence.
It pointed out that Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, has consistently emphasized upon the government’s continued commitment to macroeconomic reforms.
In a recent briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, the Minister reiterated that adhering to the IMF program is critical for achieving lasting macroeconomic stability.
The Finance Ministry further stated the government remains focused on maintaining economic stability and fulfilling all obligations under the IMF program with diligence and transparency, aiming to lay the foundation for stronger, sustainable, and inclusive growth.