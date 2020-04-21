IMF representative terms performance of Pakistan’s economy satisfactory

April 21, 2020

Islamabad, April 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pledged to continue its support to Pakistan to face the socio-economic challenges posed by COVID-19. Resident Representative of International Monetary Funds in Pakistan, Maria Teresa Daban said this while speaking at an online policy dialogue organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute in Islamabad.

She termed pre-Covid-19 performance of Pakistan’s economy was quite satisfactory. Maria Teresa also appreciated the government’s bold measures against coronavirus including cash transfers to most vulnerable families, lowering down policy rate, eliminating import duties on several items. Commenting on opening up of construction sector, she said IMF supported opening of labour sector. She said IMF is also working to make Pakistan as competitive and an attractive destination for investment.

