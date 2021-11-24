Impending Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan Warrant International Attention: NA Speaker 

Islamabad, November 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has stressed for collective international efforts to address the impending humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Speaker said that the situation in Afghanistan warrant immediate steps otherwise the ultimate suffer would be the marginalized Afghan population. He expressed these views while talking to the United States Congressmen Mr. Gregory Meeks and Mr. Ami Bera who called on the Speaker in Parliament House, this morning.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the international community should immediately step forward and address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. He said that in case of delay in that regard, the ultimate sufferers would be the old aged, women and children. The Speaker stressed for creating border markets or border economic zones so that the Afghan economy self-sustains instead of depending on foreign assistance. He said that Pakistan does not want terrorism to prop up again in Afghanistan.

The Speaker said that Pakistan and US share the same human values and liberties. He said that Parliament of Pakistan had legislated on protection of rights of women, children, religious monitories and trans-genders. He said that Media was an important part of governance thus protection of their rights was imperative so that they could perform their duties without fear or foe. He informed that Journalist protection law has been recently enacted by the Parliament for ensure their safety and welfare.

The Speaker said that Pakistan owe to the Pakistani diaspora who have immense contributions towards their motherland. He said that recent grant of right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis is realization of the commitment, the present government made to them. Apprising about the Election Reforms Laws, the Speaker said that the recently enacted laws aim to ensure transparency in the electoral process in Pakistan.

Referring to the Pakistan-US relations, the Speaker said that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with USA. He said that constructive engagement between both the countries would promote peace, security and development in the region. He acknowledged the contributions by the USA in terms of infrastructure development, education, healthcare and creating economic opportunities.

Replying to a query by Congressmen, the Speaker said that present Government had legislated to ensure international transparency, empowered the State Bank in decision making besides incentivizing the economic and manufacturing sectors to achieve their potential. He said that special economic zones had been established under CPEC with incentives and tax exemptions, which would resultantly create economic opportunities and jobs in the country.

The US Congressmen thanked Speaker Asad Qaiser for providing them opportunity to exchange of views. Mr. Gregory Meeks agreed that Parliamentary engagement would strengthen existing bilateral relations. He appreciated the Pakistani leadership for amicably handling the economic crisis during COVID-19.

He also termed contributions of Pakistan for climate change and renewable energies, immense. He said that Pakistan was playing its responsible role in mitigating the effect of global warming. He said that a major portion of his constituents was of Pakistani descent and he would take the good news with him back to them regarding grant of right of vote.

US Congressman Ami Bera also termed relations between US and Pakistan based on trust and cooperation. He appreciated contributions of Pakistani women legislators in law making. He also praised the government of Pakistan for successfully dealing with recession during global pandemic.

For more information, contact:

Secretary,

National Assembly of Pakistan

Automation Centre, National Assembly Secretariat,

Parliament House, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9221082-83

Fax: +92-51-9221106

Email: assembly@na.gov.pk

Website: www.na.gov.pk