Implementation, operationalization of CPEC projects govt’s top priority: Prime Minister 

Islamabad, December 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has said implementation and operationalization of CPEC-related projects is the top priority of the government. Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on CPEC projects in Islamabad, he said timelines specified for completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects should be adhered to. He said the government is fully committed to the provisions of CPEC agreements.

Imran Khan underscored that continuity of policies is essential for long-term projects in order to achieve maximum benefits for the country. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor briefed the meeting about the updated status of CPEC projects.

