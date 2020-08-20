Important steps will be taken for promotion and continuity of religious tolerance including provision of security and local government facilities during Muharram: Nasir Hussain Shah

August 20, 2020

Karachi, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Thursday that important steps will be taken for the promotion and continuity of religious tolerance including provision of security and local government facilities during Muharram. He expressed these views in a meeting with eminent scholars in the committee room located on the seventh floor of the Sindh Secretariat today.

Apart from eminent scholars, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Syed Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Rashid Rabbani, Coordinator Chief Minister Shehzad Memon, Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, DIG Admin Amin Yousuf Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Secretary Auqaf Haroon Ahmed, MD Solid Waste Kashif Gulzar, representatives of Water Board and K Electric, Municipal Commissioner East Wasim Mustafa Soomro besides Municipal Commissioners of other districts were also present in the meeting.

Nasir Shah said that a month ago, the Sindh Chief Minister had issued instructions for action regarding Muharram as Officers of all institutions are present at moment so Sanitation arrangements in Karachi and all over the province should be in the best possible manner. He said that Complaints regarding cleanliness should not be received from any area, scholars of all schools of thought are respected, no one will be allowed to spread religious hatred, protection of Ahl-e-Bayt lovers is the responsibility of Sindh government, SOPs must be followed in Majalis.

The PPP government is bent on solving the problems of the people. In any case, relief will be provided to the people. The Deputy and Municipal Commissioners of all the districts have been instructed to remain active in their respective areas. Funds have been released to all the Deputy Commissioners. we are in full touch with all the municipal institutions and officers, we do not want to hold anyone responsible, full tolerance and co-ordination will be continued in the month of Muharram, in addition to the main highways, internal streets will also be repaired.

The Minister for Local Government said on the occasion that solid and better facilities would be provided to the mourners in the month of Muharram as compared to last year. Nasir Hussain Shah said that the service of the mourners is a matter of honour for the government of Sindh and in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Deputy and Municipal Commissioners of all the districts of Sindh should be provided local government facilities for the mourners.

Orders have been given in this regard. He also gave special instructions to the police regarding the security of the processions and said that Excellent security arrangements should be made at all Imams Bargahs and religious places including all sub-central and central procession routes, Special Branch, RFF and Snipers should be deployed. Nasir Hussain Shah said that special permits should be issued for the gatherings and mourning ceremonies held at the level of the mahallas and consultation with the Imams and Zakirs should be continued to follow the SOPs.

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Roshan Ali Sheikh said that special cleaning activities are being carried out in all the districts even before the arrival of Muharram and continuous sweeping around the Imambargahs and mosques, disinfectants. The spraying and cleaning process is underway and the Solid Waste Department is permanently working with the concerned district administration.

Talking to K Electric officials on the occasion, Nasir Hussain Shah said that in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court, uninterrupted power supply should be ensured in all areas as load shedding during meetings and mourning ceremonies should not only affect the feelings of the mourners. It can hurt or even cause an unpleasant event.

The delegation of scholars gave various suggestions and advices to the Sindh Local Government Minister, to which the Sindh Local Government Minister responded positively and said that in any case, all the days of mourning and later on, emergency measures were taken to provide local government facilities. And he himself will visit various Imam Bargahs and Majalis to review the whole situation.

The delegation of Ulema specially thanked the Minister for Local Government of Sindh on the occasion and appreciated the timely steps taken by the Government of Sindh for the month of Muharram and assured their full cooperation and support.

