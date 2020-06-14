Improve govt hospitals instead of giving money to private mafia: Altaf Shakoor

June 14, 2020

Karachi:Private hospitals have become a profit-hungry cartel and the government instead of giving aid and grants to this healthcare mafia from the taxpayers’ money should improve the capacity and condition of the neglected government hospitals in the larger interest of public, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor.

In a statement here Sunday, he said the coronavirus has fully unveiled the poor and shabby healthcare system of Pakistan. He said in this country only a rich person could afford an illness while the poor masses cannot cope with diseases. He regretted that some private hospitals that got registration as public welfare institutions are charging heavy commercial fees from patients. He said some hospitals set up on enmity plots and even on the already constructed government hospital buildings are looting the citizens with both hands.

Altaf Shakoor regretted that the government instead of stopping malpractices in these private hospitals is giving them lavish aids, funds, grants and facilities, while ignoring the government sector hospitals that give free of charges facilities to the poor patients. He said the government hospitals if provided proper facilities, funds and better management could greatly serve the people in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Infectious Diseases Hospital NIPA Karachi is still in limbo and it seemed that the Sindh government in not in the mood to open and run this hospital, because it would affect the roaring business of some private hospital mafia in this vicinity. He said the rich people would go to any private hospital of their choice, but we should think about the poor families that find it hard to even feed their children. He said we have been demanding for long to establish at least one teaching hospital in every district of Pakistan to ensure treatment of people near their doorsteps.

Altaf Shakoor expressed serious concern on shortage of beds in hospitals, overcrowded laboratories, and acute shortage of medicine and oxygen cylinders in open market. He demanded to stop hoarding and black-marketing of medicines and to ensure their easy and affordable supply to the masses. He demanded increasing the bed capacity in all government hospitals on war-footing basis. He said government hospitals in Orangi, Landhi, Saudabad, Korangi and Gadap should be upgraded immediately. He said PMDC should be made fully functional so that the doctors could get their licenses renewed without hassle.

He asked to get repaired the faulty medical equipment in government hospitals and fill their all vacant posts on urgent basis. He said there should be a fee structure and SOPs for treatment of patients in private hospitals. He said registration status of all private hospitals should be make public and strict action be taken against those welfare-registered hospitals that are charging commercial fees. He demanded that all private hospitals set up over amenity plots or in the government buildings should be asked to vacate these amenity lands and buildings immediately.

Altaf Shakoor demanded to improve medical facilities in government hospitals in rural Sindh, so that the poor patients may not have to travel to Karachi and Hyderabad for medical treatment. He demanded upgrading Qatar Hospital Orangi Town Karachi as a tertiary-care hospital immediately. He asked to establish free-standing emergency rooms in every part of the megacity Karachi.

