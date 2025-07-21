Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema claims that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are facing harsh conditions in jail. Cheema alleges that Bushra Bibi is being harassed to put pressure on Imran Khan.
Cheema also criticized the current government for increasing petrol prices by 14 rupees and diesel prices by 22 rupees in a single month. She accused the ruling party of hypocrisy, saying that those who expressed sympathy with the public’s struggle against inflation are now contradicting their actions after coming to power. She also rejected the government’s claims of minimal inflation.
The PTI leader says that the government’s claims of progress are causing difficulties and instability instead of prosperity and ease. Pointing to the rising prices of basic necessities like electricity, gas, and fuel, she said that these are becoming out of reach for ordinary citizens. She contrasted the government’s promises of abundant resources with the reality of citizens cutting back on food.
Cheema concluded her statement by emphasizing Imran Khan’s commitment to sacrificing his personal freedom and well-being for the rights of the people. She termed Imran Khan’s imprisonment a sacrifice for the same cause.