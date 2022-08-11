Imran appeals nation to join his struggle for equal rights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that the nation especially minorities should join his struggle for equal rights in the country as Pakistan cannot go ahead without a rule of law and justice.

He said this while addressing the Minorities Workers Convention in Islamabad today. Imran said he will stage a public meeting and celebrate the real independence movement of the PTI on Saturday at Lahore Hockey Stadium. The PTI chairman said minorities have equal rights in Pakistan and his party was in a struggle for this cause so all the minorities should join his Lahore rally on August 13.

He declared the forced conversions (of girls especially) in Sindh against the teaching of Islam. He announced that following the real Islam, his party will oppose the forced conversion in Pakistan. He strongly criticized the government’s forceful actions against the media persons.