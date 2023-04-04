Imran Khan responsible for putting country into crisis: Sanaullah

Islamabad, April 04, 2023 (PPI-OT):Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has reiterated demand of constituting full court bench to hear the case pertaining to the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to news men along with Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar outside Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said we hope that such decision will come which will not only bring the country out of prevailing quagmire, but also move the issue forward. He said the Prime Minister and the Minister for Law very clearly presented the government’s stance over the three-member bench in the Parliament.

Strongly criticizing PTI chief, the Interior Minister said Imran Khan created political crisis, which also affected the agreement with IMF. He said Imran Khan is also responsible for putting the country into judicial crisis, we are facing today. Rana Sanaullah again demanded holding elections in the country on the same day as conducting elections in two provinces will push the country towards another political and constitutional crisis.

He hoped that the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan will consider the demand of the entire nation in this case. Speaking on this occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said PML-N believes in democracy and we have rendered a lot of sacrificed to strengthen the democracy and democratic norms.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk