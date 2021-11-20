Imran Khan to review construction work on Farash Town Apartments 

Islamabad, November 19, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Naya Pakistan Housing Authority’s project Farash Town Apartments in Islamabad today (Friday) to review construction work. The Prime Minister had performed ground-breaking of the project in April this year, and the construction work is underway at a fast pace. The project, consisting of four thousand apartments, is being implemented with collaboration of CDA, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and FWO.

Under the Prime Minister’s vision to provide low-cost residence to people, two thousands flats have been allocated for registered people with NAPHDA and four hundred for the residents of slum areas. During the visit, the Prime Minister would be briefed on the progress of the work.

