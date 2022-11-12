Imran Khan tries to make security institutions controversial: Kaira

ISLAMABAD:Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has criticized Chairman PTI Imran Khan for creating unrest in the country through long march.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan is lying to the nation in public meetings and trying to make the security institutions controversial. Qamar Zaman Kaira said the Prime Minister has full authority to appoint the army chief on merit. He said the government is ready to hold talks with PTI for resolving political issues, but it will not accept any unconstitutional demand.